Amundi Purchases Shares of 160,730 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,722,000. Amundi owned about 0.40% of Pool at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $506.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $517.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.