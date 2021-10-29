Amundi Takes $78.69 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,685,000. Amundi owned 0.24% of AutoZone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,780.10 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,844.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,626.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,541.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

