Amundi Takes $79.34 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Amundi bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,121,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,343,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Yandex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $83.10 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 162.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

