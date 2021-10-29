Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.34. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

