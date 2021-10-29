Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $1.66 EPS

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.34. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.