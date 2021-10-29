Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Denny’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.61 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.