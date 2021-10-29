Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report $16.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.19 million and the highest is $16.40 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,309.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $97.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $100.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

