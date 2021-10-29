Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report $16.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.19 million and the highest is $16.40 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,309.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $97.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $100.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
