Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). International Seaways reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 186,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

