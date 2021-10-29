Analysts Anticipate Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to post sales of $376.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.60 million and the highest is $382.70 million. Kingsoft Cloud reported sales of $254.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KC stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

