Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $23.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $57.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $732.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

MSGS stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -308.11 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.