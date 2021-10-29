Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $219.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

