Analysts Anticipate Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunworks.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after buying an additional 879,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth $838,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.