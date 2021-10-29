Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.70. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 186.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,247. Veritex has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

