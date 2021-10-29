Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce $22.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $55.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,067.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $41.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.17 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $299.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.