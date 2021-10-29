Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

CDEV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 4,546,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,343. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

