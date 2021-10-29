Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

