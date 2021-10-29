Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Innoviva has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

