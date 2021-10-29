Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $116.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $445.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $632.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

