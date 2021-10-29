Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $260.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

