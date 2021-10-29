Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

