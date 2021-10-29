Analysts Expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunworks.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SUNW opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.