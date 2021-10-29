Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The Joint posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the third quarter valued at $980,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the third quarter valued at $658,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 33.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

