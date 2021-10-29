Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.80 ($71.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.20 ($92.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/22/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.80 ($71.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.80 ($71.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.50 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.80 ($71.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR FME opened at €59.60 ($70.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

