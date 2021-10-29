Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

10/27/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $189.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $189.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

