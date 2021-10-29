Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stantec (NYSE: STN) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

10/1/2021 – Stantec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Stantec by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

