Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

