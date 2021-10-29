Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew D. Baglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40.

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00.

Shares of TSLA traded up $36.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,738,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,485,848. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $1,115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $800.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

