Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Angi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

