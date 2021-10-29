Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

BUD stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $61.28. 297,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

