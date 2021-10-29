Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

