Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. 297,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

