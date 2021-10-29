ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on ANRGF in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF remained flat at $$17.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. ANRGF has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

