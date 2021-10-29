Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.86 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

