Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

