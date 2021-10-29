APENFT Trading Up 60.8% This Week (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, APENFT has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and $445.52 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00228081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

