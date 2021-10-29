Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 0.6%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

