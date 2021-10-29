APY.Finance (APY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $48.48 million and $1.18 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,314,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

