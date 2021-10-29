AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,788 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $217,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.73. 88,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,634. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

