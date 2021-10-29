Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aravive stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.07.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aravive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 606.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Aravive worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

