Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.88% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.07 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

