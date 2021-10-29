Arcblock Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

