Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ASC stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 510,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

