argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) earnings per share.

ARGX traded up $25.53 on Friday, reaching $306.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,543. argenx has a 12-month low of $245.91 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.77. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

