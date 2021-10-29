Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 106.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $403.31. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $411.18. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

