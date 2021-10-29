ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading Up 1.2%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 528,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 626,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

