Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,301,606 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.81. The company has a market cap of £25.78 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Armadale Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Matt Bull acquired 12,318,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.