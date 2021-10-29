Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Hits $872,294.50

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Arqma has a market cap of $872,294.50 and $2,517.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,170.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.93 or 0.07091702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00315478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $592.79 or 0.00953496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00431410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00266550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00229976 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,199,216 coins and its circulating supply is 11,154,672 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

