Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Down 1.7%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) was down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.51. Approximately 1,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

