Arweave (AR) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $52.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $52.09 or 0.00083985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

