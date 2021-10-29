ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 3,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.