Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Shares Up 0.6%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.